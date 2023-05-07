Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,606 Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE MTN opened at $238.27 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.91 and a twelve month high of $269.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.24%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

