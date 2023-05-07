Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,688 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, OTR Global lowered PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $72.76 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.91.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 16.63%.
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
