Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,688 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, OTR Global lowered PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

PACCAR Price Performance

In related news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,006 shares of company stock worth $3,683,533. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $72.76 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.