Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in RBC Bearings by 40.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 27.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in RBC Bearings by 10.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth $222,000.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $226.25 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $264.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.79.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

