Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,765 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,765 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on URI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.08.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $342.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $392.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.43. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

