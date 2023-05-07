Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 9,615 Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,615 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,425 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,842 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,490,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,541,000 after acquiring an additional 132,504 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,980,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,868,000 after acquiring an additional 162,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,098,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,462 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SQ opened at $59.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.75 and a beta of 2.34. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $98.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $2,545,827.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,640,507.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $271,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $2,545,827.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,640,507.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 348,899 shares of company stock valued at $24,196,227 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Block from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities lowered Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.36.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

