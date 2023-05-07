Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $515,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $295.91 on Friday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $357.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.72. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 98.82%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSA. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.78.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

