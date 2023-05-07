Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $531,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after buying an additional 84,863 shares in the last quarter. Whelan Financial raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after buying an additional 113,578 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,902,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.78. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

