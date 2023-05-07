Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $556,000 in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,990,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,967,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Trading Up 2.1 %

AMCR opened at $10.42 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

About Amcor



Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Stories

