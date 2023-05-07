Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $573,000 in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,108,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 112.4% in the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 95,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after buying an additional 50,561 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,025,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 72.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 12,620 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.19. SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $28.18 and a 52-week high of $35.23.

SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.