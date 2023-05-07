Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $589,000 in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.64. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

