Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $626,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.92.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $96.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $141.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.