Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $631,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 67,640,031 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,484,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,734,000 after buying an additional 1,724,369 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,812,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,726,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,612,000 after buying an additional 1,435,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taiyo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,117,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $48.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $50.76. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

