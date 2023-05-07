Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $638,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $767.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $740.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $679.24. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $779.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total value of $4,895,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $16,229,307.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total transaction of $4,895,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,229,307.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,393 shares of company stock worth $196,152,841 over the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $810.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.31.

About TransDigm Group

Get Rating

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Articles

