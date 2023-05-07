Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $642,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,490,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,558,000 after buying an additional 61,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,057,000 after buying an additional 1,745,741 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Trane Technologies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,178,000 after buying an additional 1,368,481 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,863,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,704,000 after buying an additional 119,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after buying an additional 792,225 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $176.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.13. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $196.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $124,641.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,871,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $124,641.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,871,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $97,546.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,200,931.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,071 shares of company stock worth $2,841,093 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

