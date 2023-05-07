Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $648,000 in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 39,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 19.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 3.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,061 shares of company stock valued at $6,719,442 over the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco Trading Up 0.4 %

GGG stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.47.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

Further Reading

