Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $518,000 Investment in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Papa John’s International stock opened at $77.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $97.78.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.00 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PZZA. Stephens upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

