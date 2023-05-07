Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $535,000 Investment in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

National Beverage stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average of $48.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.01. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $57.65.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

