Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $569,000 Investment in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 470,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amarin by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 69,089 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP lifted its stake in Amarin by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Amarin in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amarin by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Amarin by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 281,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 31,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.78. Amarin Co. plc has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.23.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

