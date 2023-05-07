Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $642,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $63.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $67.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

