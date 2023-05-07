Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,372 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,889,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,430,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,652,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,390,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,383,000 after acquiring an additional 59,081 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $148.19 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.09 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.40 and its 200 day moving average is $156.23. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.31.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

