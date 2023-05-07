Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,381,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on WST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $368.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $343.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.79. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $376.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,744 shares of company stock valued at $22,802,358 in the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading

