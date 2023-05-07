Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,657 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,774,000 after acquiring an additional 49,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,136,000 after buying an additional 174,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,701,000 after buying an additional 55,707 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 667,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,755,000 after buying an additional 90,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.25.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,318,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,318,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alicia E. Moy purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BOH opened at $43.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $85.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average is $69.29.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $229.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.67 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

