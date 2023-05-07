Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,972 SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,972 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $239.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.81. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $356.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 0.50.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.53.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Stories

