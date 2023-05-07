Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,743 Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,693.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Landstar System Trading Up 1.9 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised their price objective on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.83.

Landstar System stock opened at $180.81 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $188.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.67.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.34%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.