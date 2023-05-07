Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,598 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Aptiv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,979 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.79.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $93.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.33. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

