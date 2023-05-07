Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes $560,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,247,000 after acquiring an additional 443,373 shares during the period. Treasure Coast Financial Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.61 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $132.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.41.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

