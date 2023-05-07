Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes $582,000 Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STT opened at $68.50 on Friday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.21.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

