Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $350.85 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $515.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $349.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $482.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.