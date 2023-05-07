Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Motco lifted its holdings in Evergy by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVRG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

EVRG opened at $62.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.01. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.15%.

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

