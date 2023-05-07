Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRO opened at $22.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.83%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.76.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

