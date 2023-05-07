bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

BLUE stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $464.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.89. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $8.58.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.83. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 130.23% and a negative net margin of 7,411.12%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,081,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.

