Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 19.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of BPMC opened at $56.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average is $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.72. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 91.62%. The business had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BPMC shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,021.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,021.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $85,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,091 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

