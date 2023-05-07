BMO Capital Markets Boosts Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $110.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on QRVO. Citigroup raised their target price on Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.78.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Performance

Qorvo stock opened at $92.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.62. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $114.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $792,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 84,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 346,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,157,000 after purchasing an additional 248,033 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,094,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.