BMO Capital Markets Cuts Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $70.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $63.29 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $77.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,709 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

