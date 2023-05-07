Boston Partners Acquires New Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 86,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,798,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,364,000 after buying an additional 369,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,653,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,852,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,356,000 after purchasing an additional 575,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,012,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE DAR opened at $57.69 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.77 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.