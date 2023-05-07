Boston Partners Boosts Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,847 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ingredion were worth $10,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 4,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,704,000 after acquiring an additional 332,719 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,055,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,980,000 after acquiring an additional 207,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after acquiring an additional 155,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,315,000 after acquiring an additional 113,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,918.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,866 shares of company stock valued at $903,124 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ingredion Trading Down 0.1 %

INGR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Ingredion from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

INGR opened at $108.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $112.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.72.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.