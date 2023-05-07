Boston Partners Purchases New Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 423,022 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,519,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Dolce, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $772,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,321.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $203,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,226.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Dolce, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $772,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,321.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,993. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 1.5 %

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 57.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.