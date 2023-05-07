Boston Partners Sells 5,186 Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,186 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.58% of TravelCenters of America worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TA. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 457.4% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 31,943 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth about $1,300,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the third quarter worth approximately $431,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the third quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the third quarter worth approximately $16,179,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

TA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

TA stock opened at $86.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.45. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $88.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day moving average is $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

