Boxed (BOXDQ) and Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Get Rating) is one of 54 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Boxed to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boxed and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Boxed alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million -$69.22 million 0.00 Boxed Competitors $22.45 billion -$177.92 million 5.19

Boxed’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Boxed. Boxed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxed Competitors 189 1169 3508 49 2.70

This is a summary of recent ratings for Boxed and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 51.96%. Given Boxed’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boxed has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75% Boxed Competitors -15.51% -50.94% -10.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Boxed has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed’s competitors have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boxed competitors beat Boxed on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Boxed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.