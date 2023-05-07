Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) PT Lowered to $4.50 at Lake Street Capital

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BCOV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove Price Performance

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $161.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.75. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $7.70.

Insider Activity at Brightcove

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Brightcove had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $49.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 75,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $398,413.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,812,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,574,612.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 389,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,969 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Brightcove by 49.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 16,965 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter worth about $127,000. AMH Equity Ltd increased its position in Brightcove by 7.9% in the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 359,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 20.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

(Get Rating)

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, Brightcove Live, Brightcove Beacon, Brightcove Player, Zencoder, and Brightcove Audience Insights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.