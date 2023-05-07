Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRLT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Brilliant Earth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

BRLT stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $363.56 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.68. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.17 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 1.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $430,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $964,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,430,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

