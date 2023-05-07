Brokerages Set GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target at $37.13

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Institutional Trading of GDS

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of GDS by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 8,092,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,909,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 7.8% during the first quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 4,072,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,995,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 68.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,090,000 after buying an additional 1,507,914 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,891,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,009,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,801,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,823,000 after purchasing an additional 210,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

GDS Price Performance

About GDS

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. GDS has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $35.93.

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Featured Stories

