Brokerages Set Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target at $520.11

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $520.11.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $529.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $503.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.90. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $548.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 450.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

