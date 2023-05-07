Brokerages Set SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) PT at $1,664.00

Shares of SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,664.00.

Separately, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on SSE in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get SSE alerts:

SSE Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. SSE has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77.

About SSE

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.