Brokerages Set Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target at $168.22

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.22.

ZS has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Zscaler from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $665,194.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,595,209.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zscaler Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

ZS stock opened at $89.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Zscaler has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $194.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.10.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.80 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 50.58% and a negative net margin of 24.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

