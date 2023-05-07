Brokers Offer Predictions for Starbucks Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Starbucks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Starbucks Stock Up 2.4 %

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

SBUX opened at $107.21 on Friday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.30 and a 200-day moving average of $101.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

