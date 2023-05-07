Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) CFO Acquires $16,440.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 7th, 2023

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKLGet Rating) CFO Carl M. Carlson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $16,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,999.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BRKL opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,462,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,333,000 after purchasing an additional 197,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,371,000 after purchasing an additional 182,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,341,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,584,000 after purchasing an additional 179,282 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,064,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,306,000 after acquiring an additional 22,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,390,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,645,000 after acquiring an additional 210,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

Featured Stories

