Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) CEO Sells $1,301,816.35 in Stock

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $1,301,816.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,352,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,864,613.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BRKR stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $84.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Bruker had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Bruker in the 1st quarter worth about $1,222,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Bruker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bruker in the 1st quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Bruker by 701.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 22,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

