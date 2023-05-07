C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in C3.ai by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AI opened at $18.70 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $34.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.55.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 98.35%. The company had revenue of $66.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $720,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,016,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $80,372.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,102,544.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $720,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,016,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,848 shares of company stock worth $1,662,062. 38.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

