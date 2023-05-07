Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Receives $20.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.93.

CLMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Up 8.8 %

CLMT opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.03. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $999.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $217,491.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 107.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

